Balochistan govt to launch professional development programme for its employees

The Balochistan government is going to launch Professional Development Programme for the capacity building of public officers to bring qualitative change for the development of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government is going to launch Professional Development Programme for the capacity building of public officers to bring qualitative change for the development of the province.

The provincial government had allocated Rs 2 billion for the Program this year and annually Rs 228 million will be granted for inland and abroad training courses for capacity building of the civil officers, a representative of the Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

He told the employees would be trained about human resources development, education, technology, management, personal development and broaden their horizon for stepping up their profession. He said that they would be also be given professional development training abroad to involves them in transferring knowledge and technology through training of key administrators, technicians and researchers.

The program has grown steadily that would provide training to approximately 10,000 employees, he added.

"These trainings would be based on basic development fields such as administration, public works, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, education, health and medical care, mining and industry," he said.

He said the government would also take initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth to facilitate them in getting better employment.

He said the government was promoting transparency to address structural flaws and shortcomings in order to strengthen the provincial institutions. It could only be reversed through innovative thinking and wise policies in which sustainable development was linked with human development for a strong civil workforce, he added.