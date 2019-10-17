UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Launch Professional Development Programme For Its Employees

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Balochistan govt to launch professional development programme for its employees

The Balochistan government is going to launch Professional Development Programme for the capacity building of public officers to bring qualitative change for the development of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government is going to launch Professional Development Programme for the capacity building of public officers to bring qualitative change for the development of the province.

The provincial government had allocated Rs 2 billion for the Program this year and annually Rs 228 million will be granted for inland and abroad training courses for capacity building of the civil officers, a representative of the Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

He told the employees would be trained about human resources development, education, technology, management, personal development and broaden their horizon for stepping up their profession. He said that they would be also be given professional development training abroad to involves them in transferring knowledge and technology through training of key administrators, technicians and researchers.

The program has grown steadily that would provide training to approximately 10,000 employees, he added.

"These trainings would be based on basic development fields such as administration, public works, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, education, health and medical care, mining and industry," he said.

He said the government would also take initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth to facilitate them in getting better employment.

He said the government was promoting transparency to address structural flaws and shortcomings in order to strengthen the provincial institutions. It could only be reversed through innovative thinking and wise policies in which sustainable development was linked with human development for a strong civil workforce, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Education Agriculture Government Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

34 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

29 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

44 minutes ago

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

1 hour ago

UAE men&#039;s table tennis team advances 15 spots ..

1 hour ago

Royal couple's visit to strengthen bilateral relat ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.