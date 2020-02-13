Balochistan govt to start enrollment campaign from Feb 15

The Balochistan government would start enrollment campaign from February 15 in the province to create awareness among the parents and their children to get enrolled in schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government would start enrollment campaign from February 15 in the province to create awareness among the parents and their children to get enrolled in schools.

Balochistan government had planned to bring maximum number out of school children at Primary level to raise literacy rate in the province under its 'education emergency initiative, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

The Balochistan government has allocated over Rs 4 billion under the chief minister's educational emergency programme to bring massive reforms in education sector of the province.

The Balochistan government had initiated to revamp educational institutions and provide modern facilities to meet current day's requirements, he added.

He said the authority was committed to improve the infrastructure of schools, besides providing the missing facilities of boundary walls, classrooms, toilet facilities, IT labs, administration blocks with an aim to improve standard of education in the province.

He said the government had decided to establish a Model High School in every district of the province to share the burden of students in existing schools.

The official said most educational institutions having no sports ground and lack of sports equipment would be provided missing facilities to help promoting sports and creating healthy environment in the province.

He further said the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and sack the ghost teachers under the programme of educational emergency.

The department has already removed mostly ghost teachers and issued notices to 350 absent teachers in the province.

"Our top priority was to improve education in Balochistan and the recruitment process was in its final stages to overcome shortage of teachers in schools," he said.