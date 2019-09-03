Balochistan govt, University of Balochistan sign contract for establishing CERBM

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Governance and Policy Project (GPP) of Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Government of Balochistan here on Tuesday signed a contract with the University of Balochistan (UoB) for establishing Centre of Excellence for results Based Management (CERBM). Vice Chancellor UoB, Dr. Javeid Iqbal, Director General P&DD Manzoor Ahmed Sarparah, Provincial Coordinator GPP Balochistan , Mahfooz Ali Khan along with relevant team members were present on the occasion, said a press release.

The ten-months contract is intended for building sustainable capacity resource for different thematic areas like Project Management, Monitoring, Evaluation, Management, Leadership and Public Procurement Management and research studies.

As per the contract, the CERBM is expected to support strengthening of monitoring mechanism of development projects of public sectors, development of HRMIS for PDD and instituting the Planning Studies Section (PSS) of PDD through research activities and developing linkages between the researchers and planning practitioners of public sector through hands-on activities and capacity building initiatives.

Dr. Javeid Iqbal formally welcomed the participants and briefed them on different academic programmes and expertise being offered by the UoB. He said the University is the mother University of Balochistan and the contribution in building the nation is unparalleled with any higher educational institution of the province.

He was pleased over the contract signing with GPP on establishment of CERBM and assured that the beneficiary departments would ensure implementation on CERBM's activities with true spirit well on time and according to the agreement.

Mahfooz Ali Khan said that proper mechanism for the development of policies, studies, public expenditure is the need of hour and as such shall play a vital role in improving governance as a whole for the province.

He also highlighted the mandate of GPP for technical assistance of GoB for improving accountability and service delivery. He said that the CERBM would help the GoB in general and PDD in particular in achieving the milestones for Results Based Management.

Manzoor Ahmed Sarparah said that the CERBM would be the new vista for improving planning & monitoring of the provincial Government. The same would enable planners to take evidence / research based decisions for future of the province. The linkages between the academia and administration would provide an opportunity to researchers for undertaking real-time research activities on the bases of problems faced by the administration. In addition to that, the counterparts would also utilize the findings of the strategic planning.

DG M&E also paid thanks to GPP and UoB for bridging the gaps between academia and planners.

Meanwhile, he seconded the importance of activities, expected to be undertaken under CERBM through GPP. The Team leader of CERBM, Dr. Waheed Noor highlighted the importance of such activities for development of the nation. He shared with participants the example of CERBM in the rapid growth and economic development of Thailand.

This initiative would also provide an opportunity to new graduates to advance their particle knowledge in their respective fields and gain experiences.