Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportunity to law graduates

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that Law students would be provided opportunities of internship at Law department to make them professionally sound.

While talking to Secretary Law Akbar Harifal, she said that proposal regarding creating the opportunity of internship for the law students at Law department government of Balochistan would be sent to schedule of New Expenditures.

"Annually, thousands of students complete graduation from the Law College and due to no exposure to the official legal work and drafting, they could not perform effectively," she said adding that opportunities of internship at law department would help them improve their skill on better lines.

While lauding the efforts of Secretary Law, parliamentary secretary said that printing of Law volumes was laudable endeavors of the law department.