Open Menu

Balochistan Partners With PIE To Enrol Out-of-school Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children

Education Department Balochistan has joined hands with MOFEPT (Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) and JICA to design ZERO OOSC campaign in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Education Department Balochistan has joined hands with MOFEPT (Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) and JICA to design ZERO OOSC campaign in Balochistan.

Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani joined hands with Pakistan Institute of Education and JICA to bring 3.13 million out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani visited Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on Thursday.

Director General Pakistan Institute of Education Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya welcomed the minister on arrival.

The distinguished guest was given a detailed briefing by Pakistan Institute of Education and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) regarding the educational emergency implemented in the country by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the pilot project to bring out-of-school children to educational institutions.

The distinguished guest was informed that PIE has successfully achieved the goal of “Zero OOSC campaign in Islamabad”.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Durrani has asked Pakistan Institute of Education for technical guidance to bring 3.13 million out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan.

During the meeting, technical teams from Education department Balochistan and JICA AQAL set targets and strategies for Quetta city and Balochistan province.

According to the targets, education department, joint with PIE, JICA and other development actors, enroll out of school children available in Quetta city through a range of strategies such as formal schools, private schools in morning and afternoon shifts as well as by offering Accelerated/Alternative Learning Programmes (ALPs) through local communities and Madaris. Digital and distance learning was also one of the approaches to enroll OOSC in the province.

It was decided in the meeting that Balochistan Ministry of Education, PIE and JICA will start school dropout campaign in Quetta as a pilot project after which, this campaign will be extended to Sibbi and Makran divisions and then to entire province.

Ms. Chiho Ohashi Chief Advisor AQAL project of JICA appreciated the vision of Raheela Hameed Durrani, and assured her full cooperation in designing and rolling out the ZERO OOSC campaign in Balochistan.

The provincial minister called the cooperation of PIE and JICA indispensable to bring the out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan and said that our first priority is to bring out-of-school children to schools in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Education Japan From Million

Recent Stories

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoure ..

64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..

10 minutes ago
 PM announces industry status for warehouse, logist ..

PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics

10 minutes ago
 Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campai ..

Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns

10 minutes ago
 NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Statu ..

NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

13 minutes ago
 Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued

13 minutes ago
US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrec ..

US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with ..

13 minutes ago
 Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, ..

Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage i ..

17 minutes ago
 45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

13 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order on poet case

IHC issues written order on poet case

13 minutes ago
 CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general publi ..

CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public

13 minutes ago
 President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education