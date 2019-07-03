UrduPoint.com
Balochistan University's Vice Chancellor Inaugurates Modern Digital Plant System In Botanical Garden

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University, Professor, Dr. Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said it was very significant step to introduce plants of different areas of province through modern digital which is connected with country and international online system regarding plants

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University, Professor, Dr. Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said it was very significant step to introduce plants of different areas of province through modern digital which is connected with country and international online system regarding plants.

He said scholars and researchers could take advantage of this modern digital online system in research any kinds of plants, saying that Botanical Garden of University of Balochistan is great value for researching of plants.

The Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University expressed these views while inaugurating modern digital Air Barium system at Botanical Garden. Dr. Muddasar Israr, Garden In-charge Abdul Malik and other experts were present on the occasion.

Dr, Javed Iqbal said scholars and experts would take beneficial of introducing plant digital system in field of research regarding plants including country and international and to improve result of exploration about plants.

He said a large number of trees had been planted in every year in Balochistan University during campaign of plantation because most of trees have become infected and they are dying due to lack of researching, saying that experts should research them so that their generation could be protected for ensuring greenery in varsity.

"Reasonable measures have been taken to set up all departments of University with modern requirements on which best results are being achieved in field of higher education sector", he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor visited the branch of Botanical Garden and briefed him regarding importance of introducing plants digital system.

