UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan's Masooma Rajput Becomes First Female To Do Masters In Cancer Biology

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:49 AM

Balochistan's Masooma Rajput becomes first female to do Masters in Cancer Biology

Masooma is the 25th lady who is mastering in cancer biology at Heidelberg University Germany.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Masooma Rajput, hailing from Balochistan, has made history by becoming the first ever female to pursue a Master’s degree in Cancer Biology from a prestigious university in Germany.

Masooma is the 25th lady who is mastering in cancer biology at Heidelberg University Germany.

Masooma was also awarded an internship in cancer research at Harvard University. Previously, she completed her bachelors on an awarded scholarship from Germany.

Speaking about her achievement and the hurdles in her way, Masooma said not even a single person guided her, but her passion showed her the path of destiny.

“If a person decides and wants something, then nothing is impossible,” she said.

She told that how she was criticised for dreaming big but her parents and close relatives extended their support and stood by her side.

Masooma said, “My educational journey was to become a nurse but I wished to do something more interesting.”

“So, I chose more subjects in O and A’Levels so that I have more options,” she added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Germany Heidelberg Cancer From

Recent Stories

Air India suffers major blow due to Pakistan airsp ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2019 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

10 hours ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

10 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.