(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Masooma is the 25th lady who is mastering in cancer biology at Heidelberg University Germany.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Masooma Rajput, hailing from Balochistan, has made history by becoming the first ever female to pursue a Master’s degree in Cancer Biology from a prestigious university in Germany.

Masooma is the 25th lady who is mastering in cancer biology at Heidelberg University Germany.

Masooma was also awarded an internship in cancer research at Harvard University. Previously, she completed her bachelors on an awarded scholarship from Germany.

Speaking about her achievement and the hurdles in her way, Masooma said not even a single person guided her, but her passion showed her the path of destiny.

“If a person decides and wants something, then nothing is impossible,” she said.

She told that how she was criticised for dreaming big but her parents and close relatives extended their support and stood by her side.

Masooma said, “My educational journey was to become a nurse but I wished to do something more interesting.”

“So, I chose more subjects in O and A’Levels so that I have more options,” she added.