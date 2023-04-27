UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Assembly Of People Near Examination Centers

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination centers

Deputy Commissioner Bannu under section 144 has imposed ban on the assembly of the public within 200 meters perimeter around examination centers to discourage unfair means and to ensure transparency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu under section 144 has imposed ban on the assembly of the public within 200 meters perimeter around examination centers to discourage unfair means and to ensure transparency.

The ban has also been imposed on the sale of pocket guides, micro photostats and the use of mobile and communication devices within 300 meters of examination centers.

Those found guilty of flouting orders would be dealt with under section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

