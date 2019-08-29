Ban imposed on new appointments in all provincial varsities rejected by Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter in an emergency general body meeting here Thursday rejected recently imposed ban on new appointments in all provincial universities

The FAPUASA meeting chaired by Dr Sartaj Alam said the ban imposed by the provincial government would be an impediment in promotion of higher education and research based activities, adding that if the government would not reconsider its decision within a week the association would start a series of protest from September 7 across the province.

He observed that the universities were autonomous bodies and imposition of ban on appointments was tantamount to interfering in the affairs of KP universities.

While terming the ban unexpected and unpleasant, FAPUASA gave one week deadline to the provincial government to either revoke the ban and withdraw its notification or be ready for across the province protests, that could possibly be extended to countrywide.

The general body thoroughly deliberated on the notification of the ban issued by the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and noted the ban was totally against the education emergency claim of PTI government.