Ban on two years BA/BSc degree to sustain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humaiyon Sarfaraz and Higher Education Commission Pakistan Chairman Dr Tariq Banori have decided to sustain the ban on admissions in two-years BA and BSc Programme.

This was announced by the minister while addressing a press conference after a meeting at Punjab Higher Education Commission, here on Friday.

Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Khalid, Special Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti, VCs of Punjab University, BZU and Sargodha University other concerned officers were also present.

The minister said that this decision would not suffer the students of current year. He added that two-year BA and BSc degree had been given name of associate degree and exams will be conducted under annual system.