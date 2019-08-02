UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Two Years BA/BSc Degree To Sustain

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:49 PM

Ban on two years BA/BSc degree to sustain

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humaiyon Sarfaraz and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan Chairman Dr Tariq Banori have decided to sustain the ban on admissions in two-years BA and BSc Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humaiyon Sarfaraz and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan Chairman Dr Tariq Banori have decided to sustain the ban on admissions in two-years BA and BSc Programme.

This was announced by the minister while addressing a press conference after a meeting at Punjab Higher Education Commission, here on Friday.

Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Khalid, Special Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti, VCs of Punjab University, BZU and Sargodha University other concerned officers were also present.

The minister said that this decision would not suffer the students of current year. He added that two-year BA and BSc degree had been given name of associate degree and exams will be conducted under annual system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Sargodha Bahauddin Zakariya University HEC

Recent Stories

England's Burns hits maiden Test century

17 seconds ago

Incoming EU chief calls for 'new pact' on migratio ..

20 seconds ago

Two alleged robbers arrested in Karachi

22 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Holds Inauguration Ceremony Of 21St ..

15 minutes ago

Women shot dead in Gwadar

27 seconds ago

5,743 drivers, riders challaned in Karachi

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.