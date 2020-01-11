Bannu University invites examination forms

(@imziishan)

University of Science & Technology Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has invited applications from the eligible candidates on prescribed examination admission form

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):University of Science & Technology Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has invited applications from the eligible candidates on prescribed examination admission form.

The forms are available free of cost from the Enquiry Office Examination Section and United Bank Limited, Parody Gate Branch Bannu Serai Naurang and Lakki Marwat for B.A/B.Sc/B.

Com Part-I and II annual examination, 2020 for regular, late college and private candidates along with original bank receipt.

Incomplete and forms received late will not be entertained until the deficiency pointed out therein are fulfilled.

The Examination will commence in 1st week of June 2020 tentatively.

According to details the candidates have been asked to submit application forms with normal fee upto 10.02.2020, with late fee Rs.200 upto 21.02.2020, with Double Fee upto 04.03.2020 and with Triple Fee upto 13.03.2020.