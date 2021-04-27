BBA, MBA examination forms submission date extended

The Controller of Semester Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui informed on Tuesday that last date for submission of examination forms for BBA and MBA (failure candidates only) in private affiliated colleges has been extended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Controller of Semester Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui informed on Tuesday that last date for submission of examination forms for BBA and MBA (failure candidates only) in private affiliated colleges has been extended.

According to the new schedule, the examination forms can be submitted without late fee from April 28 to May 5, 2021. However, the forms could be submitted with late fee of Rs 5,000 from May 5 to May 7.

The Controller of Examinations has directed the concerned colleges to submit the examination forms to his office latest by May 10 after receiving the same from the candidates.