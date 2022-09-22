BBISE announces HSSC annual results, declares 79,688 students successful

Out of 89,489 students, 79,688 students were declared successful in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2022, announced by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Quetta here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Out of 89,489 students, 79,688 students were declared successful in the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2022, announced by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE), Quetta here on Thursday.

BBISE Chairman Ejaz Baloch, flanked by BBISE Controller Shaukat Ali Sarpra and Secretary Board Muhammad Azim Sajdi, announced the result during a press conference. Deputy Controller Muhammad Asif and other officials were also present.

The Chairman and Controller said that Tameer-e-Nau Public College Quetta's student Ahmed Mustafa son of Zubair Qaisar took the first position by getting 1067 marks, Tameer-e-Nau College's Ahmed Muzamal Khan son of Abdul Rasheed Khan and Muhammad Kamil Khan son of Raz Muhammad of Balochistan Residential College (BRC), Zhob secured second position jointly with 1062 marks, while Muhammad Ishaq son of Abdul Razzaq of BRC, Loralai achieved third position with 1056 marks.

The Controller said students could also check their result at web site of bbiseqta.edu.pk.

The chairman, controller, and secretary congratulated the successful students, especially the position-holders and expressed their best wishes for them.

They thanked the teachers of Balochistan and the staff of the board, especially the Examinations Result Branch, IT Section and the special inspection teams for their full support in conducting the examination and preparing the examination.

The Controller, while talking to the media, said Rs 150,000 would be given to first position holder, Rs, 125,000 to second position holder, while third position holder would get Rs 100,000 as a prize.