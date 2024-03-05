BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

Controller Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Abida Kakar cancelled papers of ten students from annual metric examination after founding them in cheating during her visiting of examination center of Saryab Degree College on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Controller Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Abida Kakar cancelled papers of ten students from annual metric examination after founding them in cheating during her visiting of examination center of Saryab Degree College on Tuesday.

She also suspended the relevant staff at the moment saying that no one would be allowed to copy in the exam saying that therefore Balochistan Board has made a strict policy to prevent copying on which immediate action was taken.

She stressed that the student to stay away from cheating and the duty officers have been instructed to strictly follow the policy of BBISE in this regard.

She said that she would continue visiting of established examination centers in order to control duplicating system for bright future of students.

The Controller said that teachers and parents should play their role to eliminate copying systems from mind of students so that they would be able to show their abilities for the interest of the country and the province.

She said that quality knowledge was essential for the students because standard education was man sources of development any country.