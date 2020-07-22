BBISE promotes matric, intermediate students to next classes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta on Wednesday announced to promote Matric and Intermediate students in the wake of ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

"Decision was taken following the recommendation of the 17th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held on 14th May 2020 and with the prior approval of the Competent Authority," notification issued by the Chairman BBISE, Mohammad Yusuf Baloch read. As per BBISE notification, all grade 9th and 11th students are promoted to grade 10th and 12th respectively ,Students promoted to grade 10th and 12th will not take composite exams in 20121, thus, they will not be taking grade 9th and 11th exam but only be required to appear for examination of grade 10th and 12th. The grade 9th and 11th scores will be calculated based on their grade 10th and 12th performance in 2021.

It further said that Grade 10th and 12th students, who had passed all subjects required in grade 9th and 11th will pass grade 10th and 12th examination based on their grade 9th and 11th performance.

All those students will get addition 3 percent marks added to their total marks bases of the previous examination.

The students appearing in grade 10th and 12th examination who failed up to 40% in the grade 9th and 11th subjects will be awarded passing marks (33% marks).

BBISE in view of possible student demand noted that a special examination will also be held subject to COVID-19 situation for the following categories.

This includes those students not satisfied with their grade 11th result and want to improve by taking grade 12th examination besides those who were indenting to take composite examination and had no grade 11th result to rely , those who wanting to appear in addition subjects and those who failed in more than 40%of subjects of the subject in grade 9th and 11thThe examination fee of these students will be readjusted in the special examination.