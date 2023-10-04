B.Ed, BBA, & CS tests to hold on Friday in Sub-Campus Mastung

Director of Sub Campus Balochistan University Mustang on Wednesday announced to conduct the (B.Ed, BBA and CS) tests on Friday (October 16, 2023)

As per the notification issued by the Director Sub-Campus Mustang, all the candidates who had applied for the four-year programs (B.

Ed, BBA and CS) in the Mustang campus and they are informed that their written test would be held on Friday at 10 am at Mustang Campus.

The announcement further said that all the candidates should visit the campus with their original identity card, otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in the test.

No electronic material (mobile, calculator, tablet or smart watch etc.) will be allowed in the examination center, punctuality is mandatory, said a press release.