Begum Parveen Sarwar Inaugurates Hepatitis Camp At University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:09 PM

Begum Parveen Sarwar inaugurates hepatitis camp at university

A hepatitis screening camp was organised at the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad under the aegis of the Sarwar Foundation, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A hepatitis screening camp was organised at the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad under the aegis of the Sarwar Foundation, here on Thursday.

Begum Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar inaugurated the camp, while MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, District President Sarwar Foundation Mirza Muhammad Asgar, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Students were sensitised about hepatitis and breast cancer issues.

Begum Sarwar said that there was no need of worrying about the disease as treatment of hepatitis was available only in Rs 10,000 cost. "We should guide other people about this disease and its treatment," she said.

Begum Parveen said that the Sarwar Foundation had also imparted vocational training to more than 20,000 women in Punjab and now they were earning their livelihood by sitting at their homes.

She said that arsenic was also found in groundwater at Governor's House, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Data Darbar and other areas, adding that the Sarwar Foundation had installed reverse osmosis (RO) plants in these areas.

"Now, we are going to launch a project for distribution of winter clothes among children of poor families," she added.

VC Dr Rubina Farooq lauded the efforts of the Sarwar Foundation for installation of water filtration plant and holding health camp at the varsity.

Dr Afshan from PINUM also sensitised students about breast cancer and asked them to go for their medical checkup after every six months.

Dr Zaheer from Allied Hospital educated students about hepatitis disease and its spread.

