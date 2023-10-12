Open Menu

BIEK To Announce HSC-II Results On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 09:32 PM

BIEK to announce HSC-II results on Friday

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), will announce the results of HSC-II annual examination-2023 of Science Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, Arts Regular, Arts Private and Commerce Private on October 13, 2023 at 4 pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK), will announce the results of HSC-II annual examination-2023 of Science Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, Arts Regular, Arts Private and Commerce Private on October 13, 2023 at 4 pm.

The results will be uploaded on the board's website "www.biek.edu.pk" and will also be shared through the media.

Related Topics

BIEK October Commerce Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed heralds ‘new era for humanit ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed heralds ‘new era for humanity’ as Dubai gathers world’ ..

7 minutes ago
 Australian arrested in Singapore after bomb threat ..

Australian arrested in Singapore after bomb threat, returned flight: police

5 minutes ago
 PM urges unity to create awareness on breast cance ..

PM urges unity to create awareness on breast cancer

5 minutes ago
 YDA in Sheikh Zayed Hospital ends strike owing to ..

YDA in Sheikh Zayed Hospital ends strike owing to minister's efforts

5 minutes ago
 PIO assures CPNE's delegation of resolving print m ..

PIO assures CPNE's delegation of resolving print media’s issues

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

22 minutes ago
Pakistan calls for end to "inhumane" blockade of G ..

Pakistan calls for end to "inhumane" blockade of Gaza; UN's role for ceasefire

13 minutes ago
 KU, Consulate of Italy organizes seminar of schol ..

KU, Consulate of Italy organizes seminar of scholarships available in Italian H ..

13 minutes ago
 Emirates News Agency participates in 11th Global V ..

Emirates News Agency participates in 11th Global Video Media Forum in China

52 minutes ago
 Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation ..

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation case

1 hour ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Comp ..

DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Complaint desk"

1 hour ago
 Transport secy assess standard of service delivery ..

Transport secy assess standard of service delivery in bus terminal, license bran ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education