BIEK to announce HSC-II results on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK), will announce the results of HSC-II annual examination-2023 of Science Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, Arts Regular, Arts Private and Commerce Private on October 13, 2023 at 4 pm.

The results will be uploaded on the board's website "www.biek.edu.pk" and will also be shared through the media.