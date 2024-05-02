BINP- A golden window of opportunity for unemployed graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Prime Minister's Ba-Ikhtair Naujawan Internship Programme (BINP) 2024 offers a monthly stipend of up to Rs40,000 along with professional training lasting from six months to one year in a public sector entity to 60,000 unemployed graduates and postgraduate students.

This initiative has brought immense joy to the deserving recipients, who view it as a great blessing.

"Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 per month stipend plus technical training for six months to one year to an unemployed graduate or diploma-holder means a lot for internees besides providing them launching pad to excel in practical life", Ehtisham Qaiser, 24, who clinched BS 4 years degree in urdu Literature told APP while filing the BNIP form in the University of Peshawar campus.

"Why should I miss such a great opportunity when the Federal government is showering its blessing on me", said the motivated graduate with a smile on his face when asked.

"I think it is a great opportunity for fresh-graduate and postgraduate students of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who will not only get first-hand experience by remaining among the top professionals in various public sector organizations but will also financially support their families in the wake of price hike," said the Nowshera born citizen who clinched BS Urdu literature degree with distinction from Govt College Peshawar.

"Most of my classmates have applied for availing the great opportunity and he came to the university campus to submit my online application today," he said.

Like Ehtisham, a large number of eligible students qualified recently from universities and colleges of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including UET Peshawar, Agriculture University, Govt Colleges, Islamia College Peshawar and the University of Peshawar have welcomed the Prime Minister Internship program and started filling applications forms online. The unique paid internship program would help 60,000 graduates of Pakistan in the transformation of their professional careers.

People from every walk of life have appreciated the landmark program and termed it a milestone of injecting fresh blood as internees that would certainly create positive effects on the overall performance of the organization and polish the talent of selected internees.

"I welcome the PM BINP as it would boost up the careers of hundreds of thousands of educated youth," said Professor Dr Naveed Farooq of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

He stressed that the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas take full advantage of the golden opportunity and apply it online.

He said the paid internship would not only groom the graduate and postgraduate students in shaping their careers but would also help him to move into a knowledge-driven society.

He was also appreciative of a handsome package of Rs.30,000 to Rs40,000 as a stipend for each internee per month.

The government despite its limited resources has launched the paid internship program with an ambition to provide better training and internship opportunities to graduate and postgraduate students besides diploma holders to effectively meet the future challenges lying ahead.

"I think one year of training is a sufficient period for a trainee to learn and groom in a competitive learning environment," said Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Peshawar

when asked about the duration of the program.

He said it will not only help bolster the morale of the students but also help provide an opening for the

internees in selected careers.

"The stipend offered by the government for an internee is a handsome amount keeping in view the present wages

structure," he said.

There is no alternative to experience as applications of the majority of graduate and postgraduate students are rejected by reputable organizations due to lack of experience, said former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and industry, Zahid Shinwari.

Terming unemployment is one of the major issues in Pakistan, he said whenever a fresh graduate goes out in the market to find a suitable job, he faces several barriers among which the biggest one is lack of experience required for a job.

He said sadly, the concept of practical education is alien to most of our universities due to which, our students couldn’t learn practical skills during their studies period. As a result of this, most young graduates pass out of universities, with nothing fancy to attract recruiters.

He said the internship program would provide an opportunity for the students to get first-hand experience in their selected fields.

He was optimistic about the positive effects of the internship program on the overall performance of the internees while the departments would also benefit from ideas of fresh blood.

The speakers urged students not to wait for the last date and to apply online as quickly as possible to avoid a rush in the last days of submission of applications.