Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop Held At NUST

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:32 PM

The project of “Promoting Sustainable Energy Production and Use from Biomass in Pakistan / Cluster Development” is an initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and is being executed by United States Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), NUST

The project’s core objective is to promote market-based adoption of modern biomass energy conversion technologies for power generation in Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and rural areas in Pakistan.

In continuity of the inaugural consultative meeting at USPCAS-E in August this year to achieve the desired results from the project, USPCAS-E, NUST in collaboration with UNIDO held a “Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop” at the university’s main campus here on Thursday.

The workshop attracted a healthy participation from the government and non-government sectors, private companies, academic and research institutes, international agencies and financial institutions.

These included National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), National Rural Support Program (NRSP), SAARC Energy Center (SEC), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), and Ministry of Food Security and Research to name a few.

The workshop provided USPCAS-E, NUST and the UNIDO project team an excellent opportunity to connect with several relevant stakeholders and find a common ground that can be utilised optimally by Pakistan Biomass Cluster as well as its stakeholders.

