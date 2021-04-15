UrduPoint.com
Biotechnology, Genomics Application In Every Sphere Of Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:14 PM

Biotechnology, genomics application in every sphere of life

Industrial biotechnology and advanced genomics are among the top disrupting technologies with application in every sphere of life from energy, consumer goods, to food and medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Industrial biotechnology and advanced genomics are among the top disrupting technologies with application in every sphere of life from energy, consumer goods, to food and medicines.

Addressing the inauguration meeting of COMSATS joint center for industrial biotechnology with Tianjin Institute of Biotechnology (TIB), China held virtually, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor M. Iqbal Choudhary said industrial biotechnology carried special significance for developing nations in terms of converting biomass into value added products.

He expressed gratitude to Tianjin Institute of Biotechnology (TIB) for the establishment of COMSATS joint center for industrial biotechnology, on behalf of COMSTECH and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

He said the most important concept of "cell factories" was helpful in shifting agricultural/industrial process into green technologies which were environment friendly and sustainable.

Dr. Choudhary said they were pleased to be a partner in this important initiative and were assisted with their active participation in years to come.

He said TIB was one of finest research and development institute in the field of industrial biotechnology.

Dr. Choudhary referred to various joint projects of the ICCBS with TIB.

He proposed that the new center should also initiate joint projects like training programs, workshops, exhibition of biotech products, virtual network of industrial biotechnology and supervision of PhD scholars with other partner institutions.

