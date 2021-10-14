BIPBS to provide counseling, rehabilitation to Harnai affectees

Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (BIPBS) was working to provide counseling and rehabilitation services to mentally disturbed persons due to earth quake which jolted Harnai last week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (BIPBS) was working to provide counseling and rehabilitation services to mentally disturbed persons due to earth quake which jolted Harnai last week.

BIPBS had deputed two teams in the earthquake affected areas to provide mental treatment to affectees, an official source said.

He said the teams played an active role and provided timely medical treatment to the survivors despite limited resources.

People were still traumatized and reluctant to sleep inside their home due to the fear of aftershocks, he stated.

Multifaceted initiatives of government and non-government organizations working for rehabilitation of earthquake victims would be proved fruitful, he hoped.

They were endeavouring to expand the scope of medical services to all victims, he said adding, providing the same services in the same area would be waste of resources, so targets and responsibilities should be shared, besides making effective measures to cope with the situation.