BISE Abbottabad announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced the results of annual ninth and matric examination 2019.

Abbottabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019.

Abbottabad Board has announced the result for class 9th and 10th.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE Abbottabad every year.

Fatima Shakeel has secured first position in Matric with 1060 marks, Yousra Noor stood second with 1053 marks and Sania Arif came third with 1045 marks.

From humanities group, Shaiza Bibi came first with 886 marks, Saima Banaras came second with 885 marks while Maria Anam came third with 881 marks.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.