UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Abbottabad Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:16 PM

BISE Abbottabad announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced the results of annual ninth and matric examination 2019.

Abbottabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Abbottabad has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019.

Abbottabad Board has announced the result for class 9th and 10th.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE Abbottabad every year.

Fatima Shakeel has secured first position in Matric with 1060 marks, Yousra Noor stood second with 1053 marks and Sania Arif came third with 1045 marks.

From humanities group, Shaiza Bibi came first with 886 marks, Saima Banaras came second with 885 marks while Maria Anam came third with 881 marks.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Student Shakeel BISE 2019

Recent Stories

This mother in Pakistan’s match was updating her ..

15 minutes ago

Hungarian ‘Popeye’ looking to set new Guinness ..

17 minutes ago

Asif Zardari wants PM Imran to spend a day in jail ..

22 minutes ago

Celebs congratulate Pak team over massive win agai ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Allows World's First Floating Nuclear Power ..

34 minutes ago

Over Half of French, German, UK, US Citizens Suppo ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.