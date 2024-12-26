BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad Thursday has announced the schedule for the Annual Intermediate (11th and 12th Grade) Examinations 2025, releasing details regarding admission forms and fees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad Thursday has announced the schedule for the Annual Intermediate (11th and 12th Grade) Examinations 2025, releasing details regarding admission forms and fees.

The exact dates for the examinations will be announced later. All public and private educational institutions have been instructed to submit admission forms online through the board’s website (www.biseatd.edu.pk) using their designated login credentials.

For private candidates, admission forms can be obtained from the official board website or Allied Bank branches in the Hattar Division for a nominal fee of Rs. 5. The board has outlined a fee structure for various categories. For Part I (First Year), the normal fee is Rs. 2400, while the double fee is Rs. 3800, and the triple fee is Rs. 5200. For Part II (Second Year), the normal fee is Rs. 2800, double fee Rs. 4200, and triple fee Rs. 5600.

Students seeking improvement of marks in one, two, or three subjects will pay a normal fee of Rs. 2800, double fee of Rs. 4200, or triple fee of Rs. 5600. For improvements in more than three subjects, up to seven, the normal fee is Rs.

3300, double fee Rs. 4800, and triple fee Rs. 6400. For complete improvement in Part I or Part II covering seven subjects, the normal fee is Rs. 3800, double fee Rs. 5300, and triple fee Rs. 6800. Candidates opting for complete improvement in 14 subjects for both Part I and Part II will pay according to the relevant category.

The board has set the fee for establishing an examination center at Rs. 80,000, while a fee of Rs. 5000 will be charged for changing an examination center. Additional charges include Rs. 500 for obtaining a gazette USB and Rs. 3000 for availing a writer (amanuensis).

To avoid additional charges or rejection of applications, all institutions and students have been advised to submit their admission forms and fees at least three days before the deadlines.

Roll number slips for regular students will be sent to their respective institutions one month before the examinations, while private candidates can download their roll number slips from the board’s official website. The board has clarified that incomplete or delayed forms will not be accepted under any circumstances.