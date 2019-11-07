UrduPoint.com
BISE Abbottabad Gets Permanent Chairman: Notification

BISE Abbottabad gets permanent chairman: Notification

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday notified appointment of permanent chairman for Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday notified appointment of permanent chairman for Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE).

According to the notification, Professor Mukhtiar Ali Khan from Government postgraduate college Abbottabad currently working in grade 20 was appointed as the new chairman of ABISE on permanent basis for two-year on deputation.

The newly appointed chairman BISE Professor Mukhtiar Ali Khan would assume the charge on Friday.

