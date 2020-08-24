BISE AJK announces HSSC (Part-II Composite) examination results

Aug 24 (APP):Private-sector colleges again broken the records of their exceptional successes as compared to their contemporaries in the government sector in results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II (Composite) examinations held by AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 24 (APP):Private-sector colleges again broken the records of their exceptional successes as compared to their contemporaries in the government sector in results of the Higher Secondary school Certificate Part-II (Composite) examinations held by AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Mirpur.

Chairman BISE, Prof. Shahid Munir Jaraal announced the results at a news conference in Board's complex here Monday.

He on the occasion also announced the Names of top 20 position holder students.

The BISE AJK announced the results of HSSC examinations under the promotion policy of the government in view of the recent COVID-19 that badly disrupted the daily life including the routine working of the state-run educational institutions.

Chairman AJK BISE revealed the names of first top position holding student and two second position holding girl students belonging to three separate private-sector educational institutions located in all three districts of Kotli, Bhimbher and Mirpur.

Besides Chairman, Controller Examination Prof. Atique ur Rehman and Secretary BISE Prof. Muhammad Shahpaul highlighted the salient features of the fool proof examination system conducted by the Board.

According to results Husnain Ali (Roll No. 526063) of the private sector Read Foundation College Bhimbher belonging to pre-Engineering group secured first position in entire Board in the examination by securing 1053 marks out of total of 1100 marks.

Similarly Jawairiya Shah Nawaz (Roll No. 501188) of Kashmir Model College Mirpur and Miss Humma Zara Mushtaq (Roll No. 501771) of ASPIRE Group of Higher Secondary School and College Mirpur (Both belonging to Pre-Medical group ) secured 2nd position each in the entire board by equally securing 1047 marks.

Likewise Talah Bin Shabir (Role No. 511187) of Read Foundation College Bhimbher and Muhammd Shafique (Roll No. 511574) of Jammu Kashmir Public Higher Secondary School Dhangrote (Kotli) (both belonging to pre-medical group) equally secured 3rd position in the entire Board bagging 1044 marks each in the exam.

The results were also shared on board's website www.ajkbise.net or www.ajkbise.edu.pk.

The boy students stood atop as they secured two out of first three top positions amongst the top 20 positions in the results of the annual Higher Secondary School Certificate (Intermediate) Part-II Composite examination 2020.

The preliminary analysis of the overall results spoke of the unprecedented excellent performance of the private-sector colleges as compared to those running in the government sector across Azad Jammu Kashmir, in the examination.

Unveiling the salient features of the results, AJK BISE Chairman Prof. Shahid Munir Jirral P said that a total of 44765 candidates out of a total of 45253 candidates, who applied on line, appeared in the examination after they were declared eligible to appear in the exam.

Out of those appeared in the examination a total of 37647 candidates were declared successful under the promotion policy of the government in view of the disruption of the routine examination system by the world-enlarged pandemic of novel corona virus that also badly disrupted all spheres of life including the system.

The Chairman underlined that rest of unsuccessful 7091 of candidates will appear in the special examination.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman AJK Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Mirpur Prof. Shahid Munir Jaraal, said that in line with the special directives of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Higher Education Col. (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Secretary Higher Education Zaheer ud din Qurestion, the AJK BISE prepared the results of the examination in fully transparent manner, working day and night, according to the policy specially designed following non-holding of the examination due to the COVID-19 disruption .

He said that AJK BISE was bent upon to maintain the fool-proof examination system harmonious to the need of the modern age � with prime focus and spirit to produce quality future architects of the nation.

The BISE Chairman Prof. Shahid Munir Jiraal, while elaborating the curricular and co-curricular activities of the BISE reiterated that his organization was determined to maintain the foolproof examination system on latest grounds under the aegis of the Board to ensure the maintenance of high principles and credibility of the institution for the sake of establishment of the trend of competition among the students throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The successful regular candidates, seeking to obtain their result cards directly from the office of Board may appear for the same along with the authority letter from the head of their concerned college.

The result cards of regular candidates will be sent to the heads of their respective colleges the BISE declared.

Whereas the result cards of the private candidates will be sent through registered mail on their respective addresses.

The Board has asked the candidates to contact the Controller Examination Colleges if the result cards are not reached to them with in next 30 days.