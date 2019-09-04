BISE announce HSSC annual result; girls outshine boys

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad on Wednesday announced result of Intermediate annual examination 2019

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer uddin was chief guest. He uploaded the result on BISE official website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

Parliamentarians Rai Firdous, Ch Latif Nazar, BISE Chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen, and Controller Examination Shehnaz Alvi, Director Colleges Mahmood Alam, heads of various government and private educational institutions, teachers, parents, students and relatives of position holders were also present.

According to gazette notification, top three positions were bagged by the girls.

The overall top position was clinched by Tayyaba Iqbal, Roll No 408767 of Edify Science College for Women Madina Town, Tandlianwal, who secured 1053 marks out of total 1100 marks.

The second and third positions were bagged by the students of Punjab College for Women, Jarranwala Road Faisalabad: Mariam Ashraf Roll No 401131 and Maryum Gull Roll No 401155 secured 1048 marks and 1047 marks respectively.

Total 97,528 candidates appeared in the examination, of them 64,852 passed, showing 66.50 pass percentage.

In Pre-Medical Group: total 22,308 candidates appeared and 19,305 passed, showing 86.54 pass percentage.

In Pre-Engineering Group: total 14,108 candidates appeared and 11,573 passed the exam. The pass percentage in the group was recorded as 82.03.

In General Science Group a total of 12,172 candidates appeared and 7691 passed, showing 63.19 pass percentage.

In Arts Group: total 42,838 candidates appered in the exam and 22,432 passed, showing 52.36 pass percentage.

In Commerce Group: total 6052 candidates took the exam and 3823 candidates passed, showing 63.17 pass percentage.

Later, Provincial Minister Ch Zaheer Uddin awarded medals and certificates among the position holders.