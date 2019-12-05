BISE announces class 9th, 10th annual examination schedule

Matriculation examination of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha would be started here from February, 22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Matriculation examination of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha would be started here from February, 22.

The Secretary BISE said that annual exams of class 9th and 10th would be held on Feb 22 and in this regard schedule for tests has been issued while amended schedule for submission of online applications along with hard copy has also been issued.

According to new schedule, the students can submit their admission forms with single fee till December 13, double fee till Dec 20 and triple fee till January 6.