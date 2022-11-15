UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Date For Online Enrollment Of 9th Class Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 08:14 PM

BISE announces date for online enrollment of 9th class students

Secretary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Board of Education Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement, said that online Enrollment of Bio-data for 9th class candidates studying different educational institutions, under the Secondary and Higher Secondary Boards at Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts can be submitted by November 25 for the session 2022-2023 with a late fee of Rs.700

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary, Secondary and Higher Secondary board of education Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement, said that online Enrollment of Bio-data for 9th class candidates studying different educational institutions, under the Secondary and Higher Secondary Boards at Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts can be submitted by November 25 for the session 2022-2023 with a late fee of Rs.

700.

As per announcement, the government of Sindh has waived off the Enrollment fee of candidates studying at different educational institutions.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Education Sanghar November Government

Recent Stories

NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' of Ukrainian Troo ..

NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' of Ukrainian Troops Prior to EU Mission - Stolt ..

51 seconds ago
 DPPC approves installation of 5 petrol pumps

DPPC approves installation of 5 petrol pumps

54 seconds ago
 Uplift of agri sector vital to ensure food securit ..

Uplift of agri sector vital to ensure food security: VC Dr Iqrar

55 seconds ago
 LCCI, Rescue-1122 to pursue fire safety cause toge ..

LCCI, Rescue-1122 to pursue fire safety cause together

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University issues roll number slips

Punjab University issues roll number slips

5 minutes ago
 PTI's Roheela Hamid notified as MNA on reserved se ..

PTI's Roheela Hamid notified as MNA on reserved seat

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.