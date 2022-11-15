BISE announces date for online enrollment of 9th class students

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary, Secondary and Higher Secondary board of education Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement, said that online Enrollment of Bio-data for 9th class candidates studying different educational institutions, under the Secondary and Higher Secondary Boards at Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts can be submitted by November 25 for the session 2022-2023 with a late fee of Rs.

700.

As per announcement, the government of Sindh has waived off the Enrollment fee of candidates studying at different educational institutions.