BISE Announces HSSC Special Exams Result

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:11 PM

BISE announces HSSC special exams result

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) on Thursday declared the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Special Examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) on Thursday declared the result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Special Examination.

As many as 8125 candidates appeared in the exam while 316 got through it registering 16.92 per cent.

Chairperson BISE, Shamim Akhtar, uploaded the result on board's website whereas Controller Examination Prof Hafiz Muhammad Islmail and System Analysist, Mujeeb Rehman accompanied her.

The result could also be checked through sending an SMS containing roll number to 800293.

The aspirants who were not satisfied with their result can also apply for rechecking by December 10 after following the due procedure, said a handout issued here.

It is worth mentioning here that BISE conducted a special exam for Intermediate students in wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

More Stories From Education

