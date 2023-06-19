UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces New Date For HSC Part I & II Examinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

BISE announces new date for HSC Part I & II examinations

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the new date for the Higher Secondary Certificate Part I and II exams which were postponed due to cyclone Biporjoy last week

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the new date for the Higher Secondary Certificate Part I and II exams which were postponed due to cyclone Biporjoy last week.

The Controller Exams Masroor Ahmed Zai informed here on Monday that the exams of Physics I, Clothing and Textile, Sindhi Elective I, urdu Advanced I and Psychology would be taken on June 21 in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the exams of Islamic Culture I, Economics and Commerce and Home Management would be conducted on June 21 in the evening shift from 2.

30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Likewise, the papers of Chemistry I, Computer Science I, Applied Arts-I and General History-I would be held in the morning shift and the paper of English- I in the evening shift on June 22.

On June 23, the exams of English-I and library Science I would be taken in the morning shift while the students would take the exams for Religion-I, Fine Arts-I and Statistics I in the evening shift.

The BISE had advised the heads of the educational institutions to put the modified schedule on the notice boards.

The exams for all those subjects were earlier scheduled from June 14 to June 16.

