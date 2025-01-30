Open Menu

BISE Announces Online Exam Form Submission For SSC Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:33 PM

The Hyderabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has issued a notification, directing all educational institutions in the Hyderabad division to ensure that regular 9th and 10th class students in the science and general groups submit their exam forms online for the 2025 annual examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has issued a notification, directing all educational institutions in the Hyderabad division to ensure that regular 9th and 10th class students in the science and general groups submit their exam forms online for the 2025 annual examinations.

Online form submission date is February 14 to February 19 and Exam fee for SSC Part 1 (Science and General groups): Rs. 2710, payable at UBL Bank.

Institutions must submit hard copies of exam forms to the board by February 21.

Students seeking further information can visit the website of Board. www.bise.edu.pk.

