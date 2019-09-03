BISE announces position holders in HSSC Examination

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced names of position holders of Higher Secondary School (HSSC) Examination 2019 here on Tuesday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education BISE ) announced Names of position holders of Higher Secondary school HSSC ) Examination 2019 here on Tuesday evening.

Muhammad Zainul Abideen, Roll No 518604 from SAKIMS College for Boys Multan grabbed overall first position by securing 1049 marks while Azkaa Roll no 513848 of Govt Degree College for Women, Mian Channu secured second position by getting 1048 marks and third position went to Aliza Arshad, Roll no 515006 of The Hawks Secondary School, Khanewal by obtaining 1047 marks.