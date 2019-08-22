BISE announces result of HSC Part-II (Commerce group) annual exam

The Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Thursday announced result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part II (Commerce Group) Annual Examinations 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Thursday announced result of Higher Secondary school Certificate Part II ( Commerce Group) Annual Examinations 2019

According to the announcement, Saman Irfan D/O Irfan Ahmed of HIATS Latifabad unit No.

2 has secured first position by securing 744 marks out of total 1100 marks while Alishba D/O Mushtaq Ahmed of Government Girls Degree College Latifabad No. 8 has secured second and Shah Noor Shafi of Government Girls Degree College Qasimabad has secured third positions respectively.

According to the result, 757 students, out of total 1084 appeared in the examinations, were declared pass while 234 students has been declared fail. Result of 43 students withheld due to different reasons.