BISE announces result of HSC part-II Supplementary Exam 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad on Monday announced result of Higher Secondary school Certificate Supplementary Examination-2019.

The Controller Examinations BISE, Hyderabad Masroor Ahmed Zai while announcing result said result had already tabulated but could not be announced due to office shutdown during COVID-19 situation.

As soon as offices reopened after relaxation in lockdown, board has decided to announce result of HSC part- II of all groups.

The result has also been uploaded at the official website of Hyderabad Board,Masroor Zai said.