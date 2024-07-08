BISE announces SSC position holders

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education BISE) announced on Monday the position holders for the first annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education BISE) announced on Monday the position holders for the first annual Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examinations here.

Chairman BISE Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Khurram Shahzad, and Controller of Examinations Hamid Saeed, in a briefing, stated that Muhammad Anas Naveed secured the first position with 1191 marks while Faizan Shaukat secured the second position with 1190 marks, and Raniya Shaukat from Burewala secured the third position with 1188 marks.

Mr Bahtti stated that Muhammad Anas Naveed from Al-Ghous School Shah Rukn Alam obtained 1191 marks and remained top scorer in the science group. Muhammad Faizan Shaukat (Roll No. 203924) from Muslim Public School Bahawalpur Road obtained 1190 marks and secured the second position in the science group.

Ali bin Abdullah (Roll No. 119034) secured the third position with 1187 marks and is a student of Government Model Higher Secondary School Khanewal.In the science group for female students, Raniya Shahid (Roll No. 181160) secured the first position with 1188 marks.

Raniya Shahid is from Tabinda Model Higher Secondary School for Girls Burewala. Two female students shared the second position with 1187 marks: Jaweria Arshad (Roll No.

191645) from Allama Iqbal Girls Higher Secondary School Shujabad and Hafsa Noor (Roll No. 161334) from PINS Public Girls Higher Secondary School Lodhran. Four female students shared the third position with 1186 marks: Chashman Fatima (Roll No. 202636), Anza Sultan (Roll No. 169186), Hafiza Aqsa Ali (Roll No. 201220), and Ramesha Rafiq (Roll No. 184774).

Third position holders Chashman Fatima and Hafiza Aqsa Ali are from Muslim Public Girls Higher Secondary School Mumtazabad, Ramesha Rafiq is from Allied Girls High School Gaggoo Mandi, Burewala, and Anza Sultan is from Allied Girls School Kabirwala.In the arts group for male students, Mansab Riaz (Roll No. 255508) secured the first position with 1148 marks.

Muhammad Zohaib Asghar (Roll No. 253344) secured the second position with 1116 marks, and Mahmood Ahmed (Roll No. 253388) secured the third position with 1113 marks. In the arts group for female students, Sadia Noreen (Roll No.253780) secured the first position with 1142 marks. Ayesha Noor (Roll No. 254364) secured the second position with 1136 marks, and Sehrish Ahalkar (Roll No. 258519) secured the third position with 1134 marks. The top three position holders in the arts group for female students are all from government schools, he concluded.