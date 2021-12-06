- Home
BISE Annual Oriental Languages, Compartmental Examinations To Be Started From Dec 13
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:59 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The authorities of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad informed on Monday that annual oriental languages/compartmental examinations would be started from December 13.
The BISE authorities further informed interested candidates that the schedule of the examinations had already been dispatched to their respective institutions.