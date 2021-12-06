UrduPoint.com

BISE Annual Oriental Languages, Compartmental Examinations To Be Started From Dec 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:59 PM

The authorities of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad informed on Monday that annual oriental languages/compartmental examinations would be started from December 13

The BISE authorities further informed interested candidates that the schedule of the examinations had already been dispatched to their respective institutions.

