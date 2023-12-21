Open Menu

BISE Bahawalpur Announced Intermediate 2nd Annual Exams Result

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

BISE Bahawalpur announced intermediate 2nd annual exams result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur has announced the results of the Intermediate second annual examination in 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur has announced the results of the Intermediate second annual examination in 2023.

According to the Controller Examination Malik Muhammad Akram, 14848 candidates appeared in the exam. Of these, 5607 were declared passed. The pass percentage remained at 37.76 percent. The detailed result is available on the board website www.bisebwp.edu.pk.

