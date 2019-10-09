UrduPoint.com
BISE Bahawalpur Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate Part 1 Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:37 AM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the results of HSSC Part 1 examination.

Bahawalpur (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09 Oct, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the results of annual HSSC Part 1 examination. Bahawalpur Board has announced the result for class Intermediate Part 1 class.

Thousands of students appear for HSSC exams through BISE Bahawalpur every year. The result of any student of Intermediate Part 1 class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check HSSC Part 1 result.

