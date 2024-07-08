BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur has announced the names of position holders of the Annual Matric exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur has announced the Names of position holders of the Annual Matric exams.

According to the result notification, Akasha Tariq from City Grammar High school Bahawalpur secured the first position with 1193 marks, while Manam Shaukat from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Satellite Town Bahawalpur obtained the second position with 1190 marks.

Mohammad Waqar Ahmed Shah from National Garrison Secondary School Rahim Yar Khan and Mohammad Ali Haider from Government Model Secondary School Khanpur shared the third position with 1187 marks.

The Bahawalpur Educational Board will announce the complete results on July 9.