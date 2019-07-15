UrduPoint.com
BISE Bahawalpur Announces Matric Result, Pass Percentage Remains 78 Percent

Total 64055 candidates got passed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the results of Annual Matriculation Exams 2019. According to the result gazette, total of 82969 students had applied for the exams of which 81846 appeared in the exam.

Total 64055 candidates got passed.

The pass percentage remained 78.26 percent. The result is available on board website www.bisebwp.edu.pk. The result can also be known through SMS service by sending roll number to 800298.

