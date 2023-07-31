BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

(@Abdulla99267510)

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced Matriculation Results 2023 for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II.

BISE Bahawalpur Matric result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800298.

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

The other boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Lahore and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.