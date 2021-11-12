UrduPoint.com

BISE Bahawalpur Announces Registration Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:48 PM

BISE Bahawalpur announces registration schedule

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the schedule for registration for intermediate class 2021-23

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the schedule for registration for intermediate class 2021-23.

According to a press release issued by BISE Bahawalpur, candidates can get their registration or submit online data entry for the first year of intermediate class 2021-23 without a late fee till December 8, 2021.

The final date for receiving the fee is set for December 23, 2021. Candidates can visit www.bisebwp.edu.pk to download the challan form.

