BISE Bahawalpur Board Announces Intermediate Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

BISE Bahawalpur Board announces intermediate result

Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the result of Annual Intermediate Exam 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the result of Annual Intermediate Exam 2019.

Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry was the Chief Guest at the occasion.While addressing the gathering,he said merit has been observed at all levels under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and youth is being promoted on the basis of their talent. He said that Pakistan's future is in the safe hands of capable youth,adding that He said that teachers and parents of all the successful students deserve to be applauded and appreciated.

He said that 220 million people of Pakistan stand with their armed forces and Pakistan's defense is invincible by the grace of ALLAH Almighty.

He said that hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and we are worried for the Indian tyrannies on the people of Kashmir. In the end, Minister Food gave away gold medals and certificates among position holders. According to the result notification, a total of 57339 students took the exam, of which 35175 got passes. The pass percentage remained at 61.35 percent.

