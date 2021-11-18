BISE Bahawalpur issues re-admission schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has issued schedule for re-admission session for class 9th for session 2021-2023.

According to a press release issued here, the candidate can deposit fee Rs1200 till 9th December 2021 without late fee.

The candidate will deposit Rs 1,700 as late fee till December 20, 2021.

The candidates can download admission forms and challan forms from website www.bisebwp.edu.pk.