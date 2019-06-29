UrduPoint.com
BISE Bannu Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:32 PM

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu has announced the results of annual ninth and matric examination 2019.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online.

Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

