BISE Budget Of Rs 1480.155m Approved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:52 PM
The board of directors of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad approved an annual budget of Rs 1480.155 million for the fiscal year 2019-20
Presiding over the meeting here on Wednesday, BISE Chairman Muzaffar Ali Zia said that the annual budget comprised of Rs 101.
6 million for development and Rs1378.555 million for non-development schemes.
Secretary BISE Khurram Qureshi, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Ashfaq Ahmad Lodhi, Director Colleges Ahmad Alam, Section Officer Finance Sarwat Shaheen and others were also present.