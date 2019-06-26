BISE budget of Rs 1480.155m approved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The board of directors of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad approved an annual budget of Rs 1480.155 million for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Presiding over the meeting here on Wednesday, BISE Chairman Muzaffar Ali Zia said that the annual budget comprised of Rs 101.

6 million for development and Rs1378.555 million for non-development schemes.

Secretary BISE Khurram Qureshi, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Ashfaq Ahmad Lodhi, Director Colleges Ahmad Alam, Section Officer Finance Sarwat Shaheen and others were also present.