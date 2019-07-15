UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE DG Khan Announces Matric, Class 9th And 10th Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:01 AM

BISE DG Khan announces Matric, class 9th and 10th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has announced the results of annual ninth and matric examination 2019.

Dera Ghazi Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) DG Khan has announced the results of annual matriculation examination 2019. DG Khan Board has announced the result for class SSC Part 1 and SSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through BISE DG Khan every year.

The result of any student of 9th and 10th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check 9th class result and click here to check 10th class result.

Related Topics

Student BISE 2019

Recent Stories

282 held over unrest in France after Algeria footb ..

3 minutes ago

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

11 minutes ago

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

14 minutes ago

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation W ..

14 minutes ago

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows fur ..

29 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.