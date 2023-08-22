Open Menu

BISE D.G Khan Announces SSC Part I 2023 Results; Check Now

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 02:37 PM

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

To access the results, candidates can visit the official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk

Dera Ghazi Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday released the results for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I exams held in 2023.

To access the results, candidates can visit the official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

For those looking for DG Khan Board Class 9 Result 2023, the result can be checked in the BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

The publication of the Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette is expected shortly.

An alternative method to check BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2023 is by sending a text message containing their roll numbers to 800295.

Today, multiple educational boards in Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Multan boards, are set to declare the results for the SSC (9th Class) Annual Examination 2023.

Additionally, the results will be available through the official gazettes, which will be released by the respective boards in the near future.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Visit Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur BISE

Recent Stories

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

8 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

17 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

36 minutes ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

1 hour ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

2 hours ago
UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

3 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

3 hours ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

4 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education