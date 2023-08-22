BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

(@Abdulla99267510)

To access the results, candidates can visit the official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk

Dera Ghazi Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday released the results for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I exams held in 2023.

For those looking for DG Khan Board Class 9 Result 2023, the result can be checked in the BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

The publication of the Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette is expected shortly.

An alternative method to check BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2023 is by sending a text message containing their roll numbers to 800295.

Today, multiple educational boards in Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Multan boards, are set to declare the results for the SSC (9th Class) Annual Examination 2023.

Additionally, the results will be available through the official gazettes, which will be released by the respective boards in the near future.