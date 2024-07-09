BISE D.G.Khan matruc results, check here

(@Abdulla99267510)

The BISE Dera Ghazi Khan has provided results online fir the matric students.

D.G Khan: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has announced the results for the 2024 Matriculation Class 10 examinations.

BISE DG Khan Class 10 result 2024

Candidates who appeared for the matric exams under BISE DG Khan can now view their results.

How to Check BISE DG Khan Matric Result 2024

Results can be accessed online, and the official gazette will be available on website shortly after the results are announced.

Checking BISE DG Khan Result 2024 via SMS

To check your results via SMS, open your mobile messaging app, type your roll number, and send it to 800295.

Announcement Across All Punjab Boards

All Punjab boards including those in Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, will release the results for the SSC (10th Class) Annual Examination 2024 on Tuesday (today).